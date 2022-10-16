Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,421,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JKS stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.