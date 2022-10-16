Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.4 %

FCN stock opened at $179.96 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

