Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:OC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.