Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.79. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

