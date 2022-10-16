Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,098 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $2.23 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

