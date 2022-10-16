Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,499 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

