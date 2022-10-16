Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $883.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

