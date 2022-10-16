Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1,685.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

