Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,058,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

