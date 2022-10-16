Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,450 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Unity Software by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

