Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

