Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 26.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

