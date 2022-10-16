Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

EIX stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

