Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 47.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 111.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

