Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 217,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

