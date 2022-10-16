Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

