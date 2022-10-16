Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,171 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire Price Performance

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $377,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $19.73 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.



