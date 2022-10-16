Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,751 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

