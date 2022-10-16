Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,020 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 370,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

OLED opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $188.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.