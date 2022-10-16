Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,161 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.