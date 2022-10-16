Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,862 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 161,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.04.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 112.56%.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

