Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,883 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $249.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.31 and its 200 day moving average is $269.51.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.83.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

