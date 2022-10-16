Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

