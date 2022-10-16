Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $8,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 58.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,180,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 435,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

