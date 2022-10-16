Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 33.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $782.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Editas Medicine's revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Stories

