Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

