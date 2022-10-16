Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.