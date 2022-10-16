Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 422,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70,974 shares during the period.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

CTEC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

