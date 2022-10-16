Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,159 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.29 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.97.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

