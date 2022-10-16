Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

