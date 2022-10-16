Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,449 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

