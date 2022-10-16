Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,474 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after acquiring an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

