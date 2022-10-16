Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 228,110 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Shares of VLDR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

