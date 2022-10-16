Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 34,755 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,755 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 61.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 294,723 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 571,558 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 472,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 59.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 181,732 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 389,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hut 8 Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

HUT opened at $1.84 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

