Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 35,448 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

