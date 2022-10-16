Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,062 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in NRG Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

