Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 53,807 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,807 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,991,000 after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

