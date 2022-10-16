Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 63,240 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,240 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.8 %

ZTO stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Further Reading

