Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,756 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE TEL opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.