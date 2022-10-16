Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($2.96).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The firm has a market cap of £655.33 million and a P/E ratio of 365.67.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.