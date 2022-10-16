Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBPFF shares. HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

