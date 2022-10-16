Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,095,000 after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.