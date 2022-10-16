Mizuho Upgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to “Neutral”

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AGR opened at $39.45 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 196.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.