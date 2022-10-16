MKM Partners Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $151.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

