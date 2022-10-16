Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $362.39

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $362.39 and last traded at $357.16, with a volume of 1036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $357.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

