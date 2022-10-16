Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,829.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MONDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Mondi Stock Performance
Mondi stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.71.
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
