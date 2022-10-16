Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,829.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MONDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.