Morgan Stanley Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $50.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.