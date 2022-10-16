Morgan Stanley Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $43.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,457 shares of company stock worth $3,818,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,249,000. Nimble Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

