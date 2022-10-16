MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading 6.9% Higher

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

MorphoSys Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $731.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

