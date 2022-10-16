Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.29. 84,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,329,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

